Video: Odyssey Jones & The New Day React To His Official WWE Raw Debut

Odyssey Jones debuted on "WWE Raw" on Monday, defeating local talent Vincent Winey. In an exclusive backstage interview, Jones was thrilled to finally be debuting on "Raw," as the immense superstar had been drafted to the red brand over a year earlier, with nothing coming to fruition for over 400 days.

"411 days since I was drafted, I did not think this moment would come so I'm just happy that it's here and I'm happy that it's over with," Jones said backstage, excited to be an active competitor on the main roster. The New Day-adjacent star is set to team with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on next week's "WWE Raw," and Kingston said that Jones was responsible for helping get Kingston back in shape following an injury, and the former WWE Champion had high praise for Jones's work in the ring.

"He has what it takes," Kingston reassured Woods, lauding Jones's athleticism and character, and hinting that he and Jones had already put together some tandem offense. The New Day has been short one man ever since former WWE Champion Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022. There has been no timetable for Big E's return, and the group has been reluctant to add a third member, operating instead as a tandem. It is yet to be seen how far Jones's odyssey with The New Day will go.

Jones had previously been wrestling on the house show circuit. His last televised match was a loss to Dijak in April on "WWE NXT."