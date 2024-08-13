WWE Raw Superstar To Challenge North American Champ Oba Femi On NXT

On tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Oba Femi will hold an open challenge for his NXT North American Championship. While previously unknown, the identity of Femi's upcoming challenger has now been revealed to be a main roster star, hailing from the "WWE Raw" brand.

Per the "WWE NXT" X account, Femi's opponent is none other than Otis, who came face-to-face with him on last night's episode of "Raw." "After their interaction last night on #WWERaw, [Otis] has vowed to step up and answer [Oba Femi]'s Open Challenge for the North American Championship...Can Otis bring championship gold back to Alpha Academy TONIGHT on #WWENXT?!" "NXT" wrote.

During "Raw," Otis and Akira Tozawa lost a Texas Tornado tag team match to The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, mere moments after Ivy Nile attacked their Alpha Academy stablemate Maxxine Dupri at ringside. Prior to Alpha Academy's tag bout, Otis engaged in a brief staredown with Femi, who was standing in the front row of the audience. This interaction was later acknowledged in a "Raw" exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, in which Otis formally introduced himself to Femi. In addition, Otis noted that the NXT North American Championship laying on Femi's shoulder looked "damn good," and as such, Otis announced that he was stepping up to challenge Femi for the title on "NXT."

Elsewhere on "NXT," Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U's Ridge Holland and Andre Chase. Tony D'Angelo will also be in action as he puts the NXT Heritage Cup on the line against Charlie Dempsey.