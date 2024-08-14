Gauntlet Eliminator Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

Six women will compete on next week's episode of "WWE NXT" in a No Mercy gauntlet elimination match to determine who will face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy on September 1 in Denver, Colorado. "NXT" General Manager Ava made the announcement toward the beginning of Tuesday's episode and said the competitors would be chosen at random from those on the women's roster who had not already gotten a shot at the championship.

Advertisement

The first three names pulled in the initial segment were Wren Sinclair, newly involved with No Quarter Catch Crew, Adriana Rizzo of the D'Angelo Family, and Sol Ruca. In the second segment where names were drawn, Jaida Parker took the fourth spot, followed by Kendal Grey, and Karmen Petrovic. Ava did not make it explicitly clear if the luck of the draw would be the order in which the women would enter the gauntlet match next week.

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone argued over exactly whose idea it was to set up the gauntlet match, and Stone said Turner stole his idea and took credit for it. The pair have been feuding throughout recent weeks in an attempt to take a position as Ava's assistant on "NXT."

Advertisement