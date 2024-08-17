Eric Bischoff Names AEW Star As The Best Veteran In The Business

Eric Bischoff is heaping praise on a fellow former WCW and TNA star following last Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." On an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff commended the abilities of AEW's Jeff Jarrett following his Anything Goes match against Bryan Danielson. Bischoff said he was "so impressed" with Jarrett following the bout, but didn't want to sound like he was "putting him over" just because they're friends. Despite being impressed, Bischoff wasn't a fan of the match type.

"Is there anybody better, a veteran at this point in time, he hasn't seem to have lost really too much," Bischoff said. "He's a little slower. Takes just a hair longer to get from point A to point Z. But, man, so impressed. Here's my only comment, and this is selfish... It was a hardcore match, falls count anywhere, whatever the rules were, I can't remember, it's nonsense."

Bischoff said that in his opinion, over the past 30 years he has been in the industry, Jarrett is in the top five of "the best." He explained Jarrett is great at being able to lay out a story in the ring that "parallels" the story that led in to the match, and he did just that on Wednesday, despite the Anything Goes stipulation.

"I would've liked it to be more of a traditional match that really showcases not only Jeff's amazingly abilities, but Bryan's as well," he said. "They're both so good at that, that I would've wanted to kind of have that be my signature match on 'Dynamite' if I was Bryan or Jeff, as opposed to a hardcore match, which really doesn't give you the opportunity to appreciate what they're really capable of doing."

