Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Attitude Era Had A Special Roster

Matt Hardy, a cornerstone of the WWE's Attitude Era, played a pivotal role in revolutionizing tag team wrestling alongside his brother Jeff Hardy. As one half of The Hardy Boyz, he helped define an era of pro wrestling that continues to captivate fans decades later, blending high-flying athleticism with an edgy aesthetic that perfectly encapsulated the culture of the late '90s and early 2000s.

In a recent episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the veteran wrestler waxed nostalgic about the unparalleled roster of talent that defined the Attitude Era.

"We knew it was very special. And just that they [Rock, Austin, Undertaker] were such big stars. They were so over. We felt very grateful and very blessed that we were on shows with those guys," Hardy said. "Eventually we took it for granted because it was an everyday thing. No matter what day it was, if it ended in a d-a-y, it was sold out. It was crazy."

Hardy's comments underscore the unprecedented popularity of professional wrestling during this era when household names like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker drew sellout crowds with regularity.

"I am very grateful that we got our start and we were able to participate in the Attitude Era. I mean we've been on TV for 25 years, which is crazy. 25 years, like consistently been on TV, and it's cool. Just the fact that we were in the Attitude Era when wrestling was so watched ... just the fact that those memories resonate so strongly in so many people's minds is mindblowing to me."

In a testament to the enduring appeal of The Hardy Boyz, Matt recently reunited with Jeff in TNA, reigniting the tag team magic that first catapulted them to stardom during the Attitude Era.

