Matt Hardy Weighs In On Differences In TNA Since Last Run

After several years in AEW, Matt and Jeff Hardy have found themselves back in the familiar stomping grounds of TNA, where they'd previously experienced a revival of sorts thanks to Matt's "Broken Universe" back in the mid-2010s. And while the Hardys have yet to capture any gold in their return, they seem to be having a good time, having been active in the Tag Team Title scene, while also exploring the "Broken Universe" once more.

Speaking with Bill Apter of "Sportskeeda," Matt was asked what was different the Hardy's current TNA run compared to their time with the promotion years ago. For Matt, the answer comes from how TNA structures their creative direction compared to he and Jeff's first run.

"I feel like it has more structure now that Anthem is there," Hardy said. "I'm dealing with Tommy Dreamer, he's kind of the lead with us when it comes to creative. I love working with Tommy. It's been a blessing, and just a pleasure for us to work with Tommy across the years. Having Tommy being the guiding force between the current Hardy Boyz run, and we kind of collaborate when we talk about creative. It's been great.

"And that's what really enjoyable. They...I feel like they're organized, they have the direction, and they're doing a really good job telling good stories. And you get pretty good in ring action now, because I think they have a hell of a roster now, actually. If they had a bigger platform, TNA could be doing really, really well right now. They're on AXS TV, they have the TNA+ app. I just want to see them grow. And if we're there, I definitely want to make them grow."

