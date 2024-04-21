Matt Hardy Clarifies Contract Status Following TNA Return At Rebellion

Matt Hardy made a surprise return to TNA at the close of last night's Rebellion event. Hardy is a free agent after opting not to sign an extension with AEW and has confirmed that he has been in talks with multiple companies. That said, many came to the conclusion that he had signed with TNA after taking out the reigning TNA World Champion Moose. However, Hardy stated he is still unsigned in response to one such fan on social media.

"No. I'm a free agent. I will appear when I want to appear," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While a match with Moose in TNA appears to be on the cards, Hardy refused to rule out an eventual return to AEW and said he continues to negotiate with the promotion. He said that he will always be an advocate of AEW and the schedule it affords, but reasoned that he has to take his time to make sure he is making the correct decision at a later stage in his career.

Hardy first joined AEW in 2020 after leaving WWE at the end of his contract and has since reunited with Jeff Hardy in 2022. The younger Hardy brother is reportedly still signed to AEW, so any move elsewhere would surely spell an end to their latest run as a team. Their last match together came in January as The Hardys teamed with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

