Matt Hardy Comments On AEW Contract Expiring, Possible Return

Matt Hardy confirmed he is a free agent after his AEW contract expired earlier this month. Hardy reportedly rejected a new deal with AEW following his own admission that he had a formal contract offer on the table, and he provided further context on the matter during "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"I am a free agent right now," he confirmed. "I have interacted with everyone, still interacting with AEW, and that's where we're at right now. Whenever my deal ended up running out, that allowed me the opportunity to negotiate and speak to everyone available, you know, really weigh all my options. That's what I'm doing right now."

Hardy joined AEW in 2020, not long after his WWE contract expired. Before his 2017 WrestleMania return to WWE, he had carved his way through the independent circuit and promotions like Ring of Honor and TNA. He confirmed that he has received many offers to return to the indies, but warned promoters that he was looking to get the best deal possible at this stage of his career.

"Yes. I mean, I have [talked to other companies]... If you're an indie promoter and you're listening to this... I'm working on things, but if you don't hear back from me don't take it personally because I'm very overwhelmed with all the people that have reached out and requested... I'm working to get back to everybody as much as possible... I'm also gonna say I wanna make sure I go to the best place possible." Furthermore, this could mean a return to AEW at some point.