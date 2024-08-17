Matt Hardy Looks Back On History With WWE Hall Of Famer Michael Hayes

Michael Hayes, a titan of the squared circle, emerged as an early harbinger of success for the Hardy Boyz during their WWE tenure. This flamboyant persona with a keen eye for talent became an unlikely cornerstone in the foundation of Matt and Jeff Hardy's ascent to wrestling stardom.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy delved into his long-standing relationship with Hayes, offering fans a glimpse into the formative years of The Hardy Boyz.

"When we first got together, Michael Hayes said, 'Look, if we're gonna do this and I'm gonna manage you guys and we're gonna be the new Birds, we're gonna be the new Freebirds, we gotta make it a brotherhood.' He said, 'We're gonna wrestle together. We're gonna talk strategy together. We're gonna break bread together. We're gonna get in a rental car and drive town to town together. We're gonna do it all together 'cause we're a team.'"

His anecdotes also illuminated the quirkier facets of Hayes' character, revealing the idiosyncrasies that became woven into the fabric of their run together.

Advertisement

"But he had this weird routine and he wouldn't break that routine ever. Michael's routine was whenever he would leave the town, he would stop somewhere and he would drink," Hardy recalled. "He would go in. He would order a drink. He would order food. He would order another drink. He would bum a cigarette from someone. Every time. Always the same. He never kept them. He would just say, 'Hey, can I get a cigarette.' He would have another drink and then he would get a box to take his food to go to eat later."

The Hardys and Hayes teamed together in 1999, when the latter was the brothers' on-screen manager, during which time they formed a bond.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.