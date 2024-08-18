Tony Schiavone Calls This AEW Women's Division Star 'Such A Cool Girl'

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has interacted with numerous performers in AEW since making his debut for the company in 2019, and several of them have joined him on commentary over the years. One of the more recent appearances on commentary came from Mariah May, who Schiavone wasn't exactly a big fan of after what she did to Toni Storm in July 2024, calling her a "b*tch" on commentary.

However, May got her own back when she joined the commentary desk on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," and during a recent episode of "What Happened When?" Schiavone saw that as a sign of how far May has come since she joined the company in late 2023.

"She just sat down and looked at me with those beautiful eyes and I said, 'Say whatever you want to say,'" Schiavone said. "She is such a cool girl. When she first came in, she was so unsure of herself and she was wondering about, 'Did I make the right choice?' And, 'Am I ever going to be used?' And damn, she just kind of just made that angle work, her and Toni [Storm] both."

May will be looking to have the biggest moment of her career play out in front of AEW's biggest crowd of the year at All In, where she will attempt to wrest the AEW Women's World Championship away from Toni Storm. Despite her actions in recent weeks, All In will be taking place in May's hometown of London, England, meaning that there will be a number of her close family and friends in attendance cheering her on in her quest to make AEW 'All About Mariah.'

