Mariah May Explains How Her Life Is 'Complete' After Joining AEW

A little less than a year ago, Mariah May was a promising talent for STARDOM. Nowadays she's on the verge of superstardom in AEW, thanks to a storyline with "Timeless" Toni Storm that will come to a head at AEW All In, held in May's home country of England. Understandably, that's a lot of change for someone like May, who is still only 25 years old and only five years into the business. Speaking with "Denise Salcedo," May talked about how different things were in her left compared to last year, and how everything had changed for the better.

"I feel like my life is just complete now," May said. "I feel so settled as a person and I have my own apartment and I have this whole life I'm building for myself. It is really difficult; of course I love my family, I miss my family so much. But I did always feel a little bit out of place living here, and I always felt quite alone because I had this dream, and it was crazy. Even living in Japan, I will always love Japan, I would love to go back there, but even living there didn't feel 100% right, I was very lonely."

May declared that AEW felt like her home, and expressed excitement over being able to be part of the promotion.

"I just feel like I have this amazing family at AEW with all the wrestlers and everyone backstage and all these people who truly care about you and want to see you win and want to work with you on other things," May said. "It's just so nice to be around creative and like-minded people, and to be able to live in America because that was really my dream. And I did the American dream."

