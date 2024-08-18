Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Discusses Promotion's Goals, Business Model

Cary Silkin, the former proprietor of ROH, stands as a pivotal figure in the history of independent wrestling. His tenure at the helm of ROH saw the promotion navigate the tumultuous waters of the wrestling industry, carving out a unique niche that would ultimately reshape the landscape of professional wrestling in North America.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment," Silkin offered a candid retrospective on ROH's formative years and the circuitous path that led him to the wrestling promotion. His revelations shed light on the often overlooked realities of running an independent wrestling company in the early 2000s.

"I don't even know if we had a goal. It was a strange period of time. My primary business was I was in the tape selling business. Prior to me having a legitimate ticket brokering business, I started out on the streets. I hustled at Madison [Square Garden] in New York City. I was a lifelong addict. And I was in heavy addiction during that period. It was fast money," said Silkin.

This look at his background set the stage for Silkin's insights into ROH's initial business model, which was unconventional, to say the least. The promotion's survival hinged on a strategy that seems almost antiquated by today's standards.

Advertisement

"Our goal was to stay alive. In the beginning, Ring of Honor was based as a DVD company. We would do a show and then people would buy the DVD, even though the results were a month old. Even though it's been reported on. They still wanted to see it. There was no YouTube yet," Silkin explained. "That was the business model. It wasn't a good business model."

ROH's journey came full circle in 2022 when Tony Khan acquired the promotion, who has mooted the idea of rebranding the promotion under the AEW banner.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.