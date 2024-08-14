Video: WWE Star Otis Is Reflective After Loss In NXT North American Title Match

Alpha Academy's Otis recently answered Oba Femi's open challenge for the NXT North American Championship, but unfortunately for him, he failed to capitalize and capture the gold. Sometime after the bout, Otis — accompanied by Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri — was asked about his feelings and headspace in light of coming up short. In order to drive his point forward, Otis looked back at the example his late mother set for him. "Well ... Before my mother's dying day, six months ago, she would always pray to me as a child. As a working person, she was [working] three jobs, [with] two kids, every time she was working, was for a purpose."

According to Otis, it seems like his mother always gave him advice on how to handle things in life, and as such he recounted the advice she gave him at one point of his life. "And she told me that time, 'You get up that hill to success, you get slapped every damn time. And every step that slap gets harder, and harder, and harder, until you get that nice little smooch!' That's when it's sweet." While he was unsuccessful in his pursuit of the North American Title, Otis is clearly not done yet with Femi, and gave out a stern warning to the reigning champion. "The last hit? So sweet. This isn't the last of us, Big O."

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the loss, Alpha Academy's @otiswwe is determined to get another shot at @Obaofwwe and the North American Championship. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/U7WZQcCfB2 — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

It remains to be seen whether or not Otis will get another shot at the title further in the future. Undoubtedly, Alpha Academy still has unfinished business with Chad Gable, since they've yet to best him and the new stable he's now formed with the Creed Brothers, who defeated them on "WWE Raw" this week.