Texas Crowd Revives Old Kurt Angle Chant After Creed Bros Debut New Music On WWE RAW

After officially getting a stable name last week, The Creed Brothers have a new entrance song, and it inspired the crowd in Austin, Texas to hit them with a very familiar chant during "WWE Raw."

As The Creeds made their way to the ring for a Texas Tornado tag match against Alpha Academy, the Texas fans quickly realized the Def Rebel theme was perfect for a particular chat that hadn't been heard in several years. Almost immediately, fans began chanting "You suck!" like they used to chant at Kurt Angle during the Attitude Era and beyond. American Made leader Chad Gable has endured the chant before and is often compared to Angle; it stands to reason the new song was prepared with this chant in mind.

Gable was in Paris to "get some culture" after being stalked by the Wyatt Sicks for weeks. He and the Creeds lost to Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan last week, but he's on his way back to the U.S. because he "has unfinished business with the Wyatts." After losing to the Alpha Academy, American Made are looking for their first win under Gable's leadership.