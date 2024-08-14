FTR's Dax Harwood Offers Additional Details On Recent AEW Signee The Dynamite Kid

AEW added another young star to their ranks over the past few days, as "The Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington has been officially signed to the company. The nephew of the original "Dynamite Kid" impressed a number of fans with his matches on "AEW Collision" against Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, and it seems that he impressed the higher-ups within AEW right from the word go. During a recent Instagram Live stream, Harwood himself gave some insight into how Billington's contract came about, and even revealed that the Englishman garnered some interest from outside AEW as well.

Advertisement

"I hope he doesn't mind me saying this, but he told me about some of his financial woes. He moved himself all the way to Canada to better his opportunities for wrestling. He told me about his financial woes. I told him that night, 'After tonight, we're going to get you a job.' We had the match. Obviously, he showed out. He was offered a contract on the spot, right there. He didn't accept just yet, but he was offered a contract on the spot. The very next day WWE also reached out to someone close to Tommy, and asked about getting him there. There was, I don't want to say a bidding war, but there was a bit of power plays. Tom decided he wanted to come to AEW. I think you'll see more of Tom Billington in AEW to come."

Advertisement

Billington has also revealed that he is incredibly happy with how his first two AEW matches went, and has even received some advice from old family friend, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, on how to improve in the ring, with Hart even being the one to suggest that he use the same ring name as his famous uncle.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Fightful for the transcription.