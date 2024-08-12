Tommy Billington Discusses AEW Debut, Showing Match To WWE HOFer

Tommy Billington, nephew of late wrestler The Dynamite Kid, made his AEW debut a few months ago, losing to Dax Harwood in a singles match on "AEW Collision." Billington turned some heads with his appearance, and following a second match in the promotion, Fightful Select recently reported that the new "Dynamite Kid" may already be signed by AEW. Speaking on an episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Billington looked back on his debut match and revealed that he didn't initially believe it was happening.

Advertisement

"One of my friends, who [knows] Dax, too, said, 'Be ready for a phone call today, because Dax from FTR is going to give you a call,'" Billington said. "I didn't believe him, and all of a sudden I get this text message."

Billington revealed that Harwood set up a call between the two and informed the young wrestler that he had him in mind as an opponent for the May 11 episode of "Collision" in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After that, everything happened very quickly for Billington, and he wound up wrestling Harwood on TV two days later.

"I couldn't have chosen a better first opponent to debut with," Billington continued. "The nerves were kicking in, because, obviously, 'Dynamite Kid' Tom Billington, stuff like that — it's a lot of big boots to fill. I'm glad it was such short notice because I wouldn't have liked a month to sit on it."

Advertisement

According to Billington, Harwood is potentially the best wrestler in the world right now. Getting to participate in his first AEW match with the performer is something Billington said he will never forget. Despite his nerves, the 23-year-old was happy with the match and stated that he's had an incredible time in AEW thus far.