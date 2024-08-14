Former WWE & WCW Exec Dennis Brent Dead At 73

Earlier this week, the wrestling world lost an important figure from behind-the-scenes in Dennis Brent. The former executive in both WCW and WWE passed away following a lengthy battle with MS at the age of 73. Funeral services are being held today at the Temple Emanu-El Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Born December 9, 1950, Brent was president of a software company before a friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, then working as a producer for Fritz Von Erich's World Class Championship Wrestling in Texas, lead him to the wrestling business. Using his software skills, Brent would publish an early example of a wrestling newsletter, which would be mailed throughout the country, covering wrestling with a kayfabe slant.

Brent continued this work till 1989, when he was hired by WCW shortly after the promotion was purchased by Ted Turner. Brent sold his business, and would go onto serve as WCW's ringside photographer, while also handling media requests WCW received and the infamous WCW Hotline. He would leave WCW in 1994, and after a four year hiatus, returned to wrestling when he joined WWE.

Working for WWE from 1998 through 2004, Brent took on even more duties than he had in WCW, in particular working as Director of Talent Relations from 2002 to 2004 under President of Talent Relations Jim Ross, who Brent had worked with in WCW. Ross paid tribute to his friend last night, taking to X to post a short message.

So sad that my 40 year friend Dennis Brent has passed away. We worked together at WCW and WWE.

Dennis will be missed.

Rest in peace my friend. 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 14, 2024

In addition, Brent also oversaw WWE publications at the time, which saw him edit several WWE books, and even co-write several of Ross' cookbooks and Steve Austin's biography "The Stone Cold Truth." Even after leaving WWE in 2004, he continued to serve as a consultant for sometime, despite dealing with his MS diagnosis.