Bully Ray Reacts To Tony Khan's Comments About People Not Wanting AEW To Succeed

AEW President Tony Khan often faces a lot of criticism for the way he handles his promotion, but according to Khan himself, there are many who outright want to see the promotion fail. While he's similarly directed his fair share of criticism towards Khan and AEW, Bully Ray doesn't agree with the assessment made by Khan, and on "Busted Open Radio," he explained why many instead want the promotion to improve.

"The overwhelming majority of anyone who earns a living within the pro wrestling business wants to see AEW succeed, and are not trying to stop it," Bully claimed. He then firmly declared where he stands when it comes to AEW. "Most — like myself — would like to see it improve on all levels and thrive."

Bully also noted how AEW's existence is especially important for active wrestlers, as it gives them more options for employment. "There are a lot of people in AEW right now, whether they are veterans or younger wrestlers, who would not have the option of going to the WWE if it wasn't for AEW."