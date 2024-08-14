Bully Ray Reacts To Tony Khan's Comments About People Not Wanting AEW To Succeed
AEW President Tony Khan often faces a lot of criticism for the way he handles his promotion, but according to Khan himself, there are many who outright want to see the promotion fail. While he's similarly directed his fair share of criticism towards Khan and AEW, Bully Ray doesn't agree with the assessment made by Khan, and on "Busted Open Radio," he explained why many instead want the promotion to improve.
"The overwhelming majority of anyone who earns a living within the pro wrestling business wants to see AEW succeed, and are not trying to stop it," Bully claimed. He then firmly declared where he stands when it comes to AEW. "Most — like myself — would like to see it improve on all levels and thrive."
Bully also noted how AEW's existence is especially important for active wrestlers, as it gives them more options for employment. "There are a lot of people in AEW right now, whether they are veterans or younger wrestlers, who would not have the option of going to the WWE if it wasn't for AEW."
Mark Henry says he's thankful for his experience in AEW
Following Bully's comments about the importance of AEW, Mark Henry chimed in and expressed why he's thankful for his time in the promotion. "Man, I thank God for AEW. I really do. You know, I went over there, had a good time, there was days that weren't good, that I — you know — people I don't agree with or whatever," he said. "But for the most part I learned, and got the opportunity to do things I never got to do in WWE." Henry also said that there were things he learned on the fly while with AEW, that he still appreciates today.
WWE has had a grip on the industry for a long time, and many have described any other new promotion as a challenger to the company, but according to Bully, he doesn't believe that serious people look at AEW that way with hopes that it'll go out of business.
Instead, he believes Khan is deflecting from the internal issues happening backstage. "And it's very easy to rally your fanbase or rally your locker room, and go 'Everybody hates us, it's us against the world!'" he claimed.
