Mark Henry Reacts To WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Offering Title Shot To Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently bested Solo Sikoa, and ended their feud for the time being. However, the champion's next chapter has already begun, and Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin after "The American Nightmare" proclaimed that Owens deserved a shot for helping him with The Bloodline.

While Mark Henry claims the segment was awesome, largely because it reminded him of his storyline with John Cena, he had some gripes with the presentation that he listed during "Busted Open Radio." According to Henry, it was the right move, but it needed to feel more definitive. "And, you know, when you start like in hindsight looking at stuff and going: uhm, maybe you should have added to that?" Notably, Owens wasn't thrilled by the offer, which Henry agreed with as well. "Because Kevin was right. You gotta earn it."

Henry then speculated how he would've responded to Rhodes if he were in the shoes of Owens during this segment. "Cody? Like, I don't want you to give me nothing. Like, I'm a prize fighter, and I want the prize, and the thrill of victory, and I also want the accomplishment," Henry said. "I want the prize of facing you in Berlin." Henry described all of this as something he felt was missing from the storyline, and how he believes a competitor needs to earn their shot at the title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.