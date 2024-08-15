Bully Ray Takes Issue With This Star's Placement On AEW Dynamite Poster For Tonight

AEW is barreling toward its biggest pay-per-view event of the year, All In, at Wembley Stadium in London, set to take place August 25. The card is almost set, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is set to defend in a title-versus-career match against Bryan Danielson. On Wednesday, "AEW Dynamite" makes a stop in Norfolk, Virginia, and Strickland will be taking on Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match. However, it's Strickland's position on the poster ahead of "Dynamite" that has Bully Ray talking on "Busted Open Radio." He said he had an issue with the way the World Champion is positioned. Bully Ray said he's seen enough AEW advertising and posters to know Strickland is often not the focal point, in his opinion.

"To me, your World Heavyweight Champion should always take precedence on all print posters they are on," he said. "So I would have liked to have seen, despite the fact that it's not for the championship, I would have liked to have seen at the top of the poster, side-by-side with Mercedes Mone and 'AEW World Champion' in much bolder print. Swerve's font and his picture is the same size as everybody else... and I just think that AEW can do a better job of presenting him and giving him a better perception on their advertising."

Bully Ray was adamant that he believes AEW should do a better job to make Strickland stand out. He said that's especially because there are "people out there" who don't believe the company has positioned Strickland as champion as well as they could have. Prior to Wednesday's "Dynamite," Strickland most recently defeated Tomohiro Ishii in a AEW World Title eliminator match on "AEW Collision."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.