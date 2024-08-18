Booker T Lays Out Why He Doesn't Want WWE To Feature NXT On Main Roster PLEs

It's a rarity for WWE fans to witness "WWE NXT" stars featured on the main roster Premium Live Events, however, there have been notable shows that the gold brand has been a part of such as Survivor Series 2019 and multiple Royal Rumbles. WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T said he doesn't prefer "NXT" stars to be featured on main roster PLEs.

Speaking on his podcast "Hall of Fame," the "NXT" commentator explained why he doesn't want to see current NXT wrestlers on future WWE events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam and believes it's important to give younger stars the time to work towards being called up.

"I really don't want to see it. I really don't want to see the companies merge like that," said the WWE legend. "I think when the guys get called up, that's really their time to shine, and being able to do it like this, give these young guys a whole lot more to work for to actually move up. Not just move up but move out, it's like moving out of your parents house. It's a totally different feeling so I rather stay that way."

Booker T also recently named the Lucha Brothers as a tag team that he believes would fit well on the "NXT" roster after recent rumors suggested that both Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will join WWE once their AEW contracts expire.

