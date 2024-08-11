Booker T Shares His Thoughts On AEW's Lucha Brothers Potentially Joining WWE

AEW's Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo reportedly plan on joining WWE when their contracts expire, and Booker T hopes they do. While speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the wrestling legend said that the team known as the Lucha Brothers would make a fine addition to the roster, and he hopes they bypass the company's developmental system.

"Bring the Lucha brothers in. Put them on the main roster. You can let them cut through NXT and stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talents. Give them a chance."

According to the reports, Penta's AEW contract is set to expire in August or September, so he could be gone from the company very soon. It's unclear when Fenix's deal comes to an end, but he could have time added on due to being out of action through injury.

The Lucha Brothers were slated to team with PAC to challenge The Patriarchy for the AEW World Trios Championship at All In. However, those plans have now been canceled as a result of the duo's uncertain future with Tony Khan's promotion.

If the Lucha Brothers join WWE, they'll follow Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, Brian Pillman Jr., and Jade Cargill in the line of stars who've left AEW to work for the competition. Booker T also hopes Ricky Starks jumps to WWE when his AEW contract expires, as he believes he has all of the tools to succeed in the promotion.

