Dominik Mysterio Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Favorite Heel Of All Time

Over the last year, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated heels in the pro wrestling business, and he has now revealed which WWE Hall of Famer is his favorite heel of all time.

Mysterio debuted on the main roster in 2020 alongside his dad Rey Mysterio where the two worked as tag team partners and captured the "WWE Smackdown" Tag Team titles in 2021. However, "Dirty Dom" took his career to the next level when he turned on his dad at Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined Judgment Day.

Speaking with former United States Champion Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast, Mysterio named Shawn Michaels as the heel he gravitated the most to growing up, and also mentioned another WWE Hall Of Famer whose heel work he enjoyed.

"Shawn Michaels, I think just the way he carried himself, just the real 'Heartbreak Kid.' Just the s**t he was saying back in the day, he would get away with it ... I feel like just, he was just so out of pocket and, you know, Triple H too, just both of them together," said Mysterio.

Mysterio also said that it is "f*****g fantastic" to have Triple H as his boss in WWE. He added, though, that even though he's been a pleasure to work with, sometimes "The Game" gives him a little "old school Triple H," but it doesn't happen too often.

