WWE Star Jade Cargill Discusses Relationship With 'Best Friend' AEW's Ricky Starks

It's been almost one full year since Jade Cargill departed AEW, but just because she is now a WWE star doesn't mean she has lost contact with some of her closest friends from her time in AEW. One of those friends is Ricky Starks, a man whose future is constantly on the minds of fans around the world, as many believe he could very well be a WWE talent in the near future given his lack of TV time in AEW.

Speaking with Stephanie Chase, Cargill was asked about her relationship with Starks, and whether or not she would like to see him potentially jump ship to WWE in the future. "I want whatever Ricky Starks wants," Cargill said. "He's a star within himself. He's relentless, his work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He's my best friend in the industry. If I have time off, I'm like, 'Hey, come and train with me. We can make something out of it. You can come, we're going to hang out,' which he came, and we hung out, and I was like we can make training a part of it as well. Why not?"

Cargill detailed how she comes up with a lot of her best ideas when she trains with Starks, primarily because they not only get along so well, but because they have a lot in common. However, Cargill believes that, despite him not being featured as prominently as some people would like, the current AEW star is happy with his current situation, and that he is in a good place, which in turn makes Cargill happy as well.

