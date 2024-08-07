Backstage Report On Ricky Starks' AEW Status

Ricky Starks has notably been absent from AEW since March, and many have naturally questioned whether he's still signed to the promotion or simply on his way out. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared his speculation on why Starks has been absent, and the opinions of some of his AEW sources.

"They wanted him to turn babyface. He didn't want to turn babyface. They're not using him," Meltzer claimed. He then expressed his belief based on those he spoke to in AEW that there's an opinion Starks is WWE bound. "I think that there's a lot of people who think he's headed to WWE because of Cody, and so they're not investing in him right now. I think that's basically the mindset. We'll see what happens." MJF was recently asked about Starks, and gave a glowing account of his colleague. MJF boldly asserted that Starks is one of the most underrated talents ever, and that he'd wrestle him any day of the week. Despite this, he still pointed out how he "chewed" Starks up on the mic, in standard heel MJF fashion.

Additionally, AEW President Tony Khan similarly only had good things to say about Starks during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," wherein he claimed that he'd love to work with him soon, and debunked the rumors that the star's contract is set to expire anytime soon. Starks has maintained that he has no idea about the plans in regards to his booking, and that he wishes he was on television.

