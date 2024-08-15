Video: AEW's Jeff Jarrett & Sonjay Dutt Question Adam Page's Loyalty (And Manhood)

"Hangman" Adam Page has returned to AEW with a vengeance, and his wrath has not been isolated to his nemesis AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Bryan Danielson, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and others have also found themselves the targets of Page's ire, as "Hangman" feels they are in the way of him getting revenge on Strickland. After his vicious beating of Jay Lethal on "AEW Dynamite," which led to physicians checking the former ROH World Champion after the match, Sonjay Dutt had some cutting remarks for Page in a backstage interview.

Advertisement

"Nothing about you defines what a real man is," Dutt said. "I've put all the pieces together ... you have never shown loyalty to the people that care about you." Dutt ran down Hangman's list of factions and friendships, noting that not a single one lasted, and Page was isolating himself from the world.

"You're on an island by yourself," Dutt said, surrounded by his friends. "You're gonna stay on that island for the rest of eternity, and no one is going to give a cowboy sh** about anything you say or do because you're not a real man." Jarrett went on to explain that many changes have happened in AEW over the last few months, but his "family" with Dutt, Lethal, and his wife Karen is a constant, and that Page had earned the fury of them all. "I don't care if it's Cardiff. I don't care if it's Wembley Stadium," Jarrett warned. "This family, you're in their crosshairs."

Advertisement