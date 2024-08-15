Bryan Danielson Hoping AEW All In Match Is Like WWE Match In Which He Was Concussed

Bryan Danielson has his sights set on Wembley Stadium, and his match with Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In, where he will be forced to retire forever if he doesn't win. Danielson had originally said he will stop wrestling full-time once his daughter, Birdie, turns seven-years old (which happened earlier this year), but decided to up the ante by putting his whole career on the line on August 25, tying into the name of the event as he is willing to go "All In" in order to become AEW World Champion.

Advertisement

Danielson's wife, Brie Bella, asked the "American Dragon" on "The Nikki and Brie Show" what he wants to get out of the match with Strickland in London, to which Danielson stated he wants it to be like one of his favorite matches of his career. "One of my favorite moments in wrestling was when I got to wrestle Kofi [Kingston] at WrestleMania 35," Danielson said. "It was the match, it was the atmosphere, so I'm hoping for a match that I enjoy at least as much as that one, an atmosphere like that."

Bella will be ringside with Danielson's children in London, which prompted him to remember one small detail from what happened after his match with Kingston in 2019. "One of the things that I'll never forget, and I got concussed in that match, is coming to the back and you're holding Birdie, and Birdie reaches out to me, and she just wants a big hug right? That will be etched in my brain forever. So when I think of things, it's this idea of 'okay, creating a memory that I'll remember forever, but maybe my kids will remember forever too."

Advertisement

Please credit "The Nikki and Brie Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.