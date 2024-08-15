Randy Orton Discusses Who He Would Have Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Much like many wrestling fans, Cody Rhodes believes Randy Orton is a future first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer. One important question still remains though –– who would induct "The Viper" into the illustrious hall? On a recent episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About," Orton circled his long-time rival John Cena as a potential candidate.

"I almost don't even want to say because I feel like he'd hear this and then feel obligated, but maybe John [Cena]," Orton said. "There's a few reasons, selfishly, because I know that he would knock it out of the park. He's done a few inductions. [William] "Refrigerator" Perry, the football player. I don't really follow sports. I wasn't aware who that man was ... Cena inducted him [in 2006], and just sitting there and watching John just do what he does, I was just completely captivated. I know John could do me better justice than just about anybody because John's John."

According to Orton, there are other potential candidates for the role of his inductor, but given Cena's ability to charm an audience, as well as their personal history, Cena sits at the top of his list. Cena and Orton, of course, remain two of WWE's most decorated performers of all-time, with Cena currently tied for the most world title reigns with 16, while Orton trails closely behind with 14. Cena and Orton are also members of the Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2002, which served as a predecessor to their famous main roster rivalries.

"I almost hate even saying it out loud, because I can't imagine how busy that dude is with everything he's got going on. I have a tendency to sell myself short and I feel like maybe he would love to do it, but I don't know that I could ask him," Orton added.

