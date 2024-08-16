AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/14/2024

The road to AEW All In is bringing viewers to the program, though the company is still not reaching the heights of last year.

According to Wrestlenomics, the overall audience for "AEW Dynamite" rose 13% for the August 14 episode, with 703,000 viewers tuning in on Wednesday, up from last week's 622,000. The 18-49 demographic showed up to the tune of a 0.23 in the ratings, up 21% from last week's 0.19. As usual, the highest-rated segment overall was the show's opening, and it dropped over 150,000 viewers by the end of the first hour, marginally recovering with a slight bump during the Chris Jericho/HOOK promo segment in the second hour. The show was #1 on cable and benefitted from no longer going up against the 2024 Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Despite being up for the week the overall ratings for August are still down 24% compared to August of last year, while the 18-49 demographic is down 32%. Compared to Quarter 3 of last year, Quarter 3 of this year is thus far down 21% overall and 26% in the 18-49 demographic. Despite this downward trend, AEW President Tony Khan has a positive outlook on the future of AEW's relationship with WBD. The two parties are said to be nearing a deal for AEW's future distribution on the channel and WBD's recent loss of the rights to the NBA open a big part of the company's schedule, especially as TruTV is set to rebrand in primetime as TNT Sports even without the basketball league. Next week's "Dynamite" will be the show's debut in Cardiff, Wales, and will be the last "Dynamite" before All In on August 25.

Advertisement