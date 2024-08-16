WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Says 'The World Is Lucky' To Have This AEW Star

As one of wrestling's most notorious heels, John Bradshaw Layfield often found himself in opposition to the company's babyfaces and aligned with his fellow heels. This trend seems to be continuing into his retirement, as the WWE Hall of Famer has now heaped praise for one of the All Elite Wrestling's sharp-tongued villains, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"Proud to wholeheartedly support this True American Hero. The world is lucky to have MJF," JBL wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Last month, MJF defeated Will Ospreay in a near one hour affair on "AEW Dynamite" to claim the AEW International Championship. One week later, MJF revealed that he had rebranded the International Championship into the American Championship. With the "American" spirit in mind, MJF felt compelled to pay tribute to one of wrestling's American forefathers, JBL, who hails from the state of Texas.

On X, MJF wrote, "To be a true American Hero you have to thank your forefathers. I'm dedicating today to my good friend @JCLayfield the Wrestling God. Thanks for all your sage advice and your stamp of approval!"

While the two have yet to cross paths on screen, JBL and MJF have met in the city of London. In detailing their interaction, JBL previously mentioned that he was "blown away" by MJF's eagerness to learn more about the art of heel work. JBL was also impressed by the intelligence surrounding MJF's questions for him. Next week, MJF will return to London to defend the American Championship against Ospreay at AEW All In in Wembley Stadium.