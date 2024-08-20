Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Lays Out Why He Signed With TNA

Nic Nemeth officially departed from WWE in 2023 after nearly 20 years with the company and made his TNA debut this past January. Just eight months later, the former WWE star is the TNA World Champion and he has now opened up about his decision to sign with TNA.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth explained that the hard-working nature of the TNA locker room appealed to him and said that he enjoys the challenge of trying to help grow the company over time.

"The reason D'Amore and Myers and Bobby Roode got me to come to TNA was like [them saying], 'Dude, you have to see the locker room, it's such a hard-working group.' Seeing it and believing it in person — mind-blowing. Everybody wants to do great, it's almost like this uphill battle, which ... that's what I love, I want a chip on my shoulder, I want to be like, 'Hey, do you know what, people were coming last year it was 35,000 people, and this year it's 48,000, like holy crap, what a jump, that's big, let's go this is just the beginning.' I really trust the people behind the scenes too and so hopefully they trust me."

Advertisement

Nemeth also shared that his attitude has changed since joining TNA as he feels more motivated to go to work whereas he felt less inspired to want to wrestle earlier.

Aside from winning the TNA World Championship, Nemeth has also won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, AAA Mega Championship, and the WSW World Heavyweight Championship after his WWE exit.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.