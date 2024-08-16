WWE Star Randy Orton Says He Auditioned For A Major Role In This Marvel Comics Movie

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the year's biggest movies, featuring a range of appearances by characters from previous Marvel projects under the 20th Century Fox banner. Although he was mentioned, one figure who notably did not appear was Cable. The time-traveling son of Scott Summers and Jean Grey was played by Josh Brolin in 2018's "Deadpool 2," but like any role, there were other actors who initially attempted to win the part. Appearing on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes, WWE star Randy Orton revealed that he auditioned to play the Marvel anti-hero.

Advertisement

"I read for Cable and, in my head, boy — I was gonna be Cable," Orton said. "I was like, 'This is it.' Nope. No callback, no nothing."

Orton acknowledged that Brolin wound up being excellent in the role and stated, with the benefit of hindsight, that he had no idea what he was doing at the time. The experience wound up having a profound effect on the way he viewed his primary career.

"I think I kind of realized, then, 'Oh, okay. I can send in these auditions, but I'm a pro wrestler,'" Orton continued. "And I think I really enjoy being a pro wrestler and everything it's given me. I don't think I'll ever leave this place."

Orton's opinions on acting actually haven't changed very much over the last decade — publicly, at least. Even in 2015, while doing press for "The Condemned 2," Orton was adamant that wrestling in WWE would remain his focus over acting, though he would continue to audition for occasional roles. According to Orton today, it seems he still harbored some ambition to break through, believing a turn as Cable could kick off a higher-profile acting career. It didn't happen for him, but Orton has since continued to find success at the top of the card in WWE.

Advertisement