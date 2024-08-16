Bobby Lashley Compares WWE Working Relationships With Vince McMahon & Triple H

With Vince McMahon out of the wrestling business as a result of the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, WWE has marched on with Triple H acting as the head of creative, and the company has reached new levels of success and popularity as a result. However, while some performers have greatly benefited from the creative side of WWE changing hands, other stars who were once favorites of McMahon have fallen by the wayside. One performer in particular, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, is no longer with the company after his contract recently expired, having not been positioned by Triple H in the same way that McMahon did. On the "Laboratory" podcast, Lashley was asked who he prefers between Triple H and McMahon, and his answer was simple.

Advertisement

"I had a connection with Vince," Lashley said. "Vince understood me, Vince was big on the show, he looked at people that were stars and he saw that in me. There was a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me all the way throughout my career, and tell me different things. So Vince just looked at me, he was like 'I can tell Bobby works his a** off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the company brand, and he just looked at me as a star, so I like Vince."

Despite preferring McMahon, Lashley went on to explain why he feels like he never ended up in Triple H's good books. "I haven't really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys, and I've tried to, but we haven't really worked enough together to even get to know each other."

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.