Chad Gable Shares Frustration With One Aspect Of WWE Run

For nearly a year, Chad Gable had his sights set on winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, after challenging GUNTHER twice for the title and then battling Sami Zayn on several occasions, including turning heel to help him get the victory. Unfortunately for the former leader of the Alpha Academy, he was unable to capture the gold, and while speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Gable admitted that his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship for the last several months helped his career, but is still unfulfilled that he wasn't able to pick up a win when it mattered most.

"I feel like I also am disappointed in the fact that I didn't grab one during that whole run, because I also don't want to give the fans the impression that like, well he's great, but he's also just the guy that can't win the big one, where I know I am and I know I can. But what this is doing is I think for me building that first one to mean almost as much as maybe it's ever meant for anybody. I've come so close so many times, the GUNTHER stuff, what it did for my career, what GUNTHER did for my career can't be overstated ... So we've got one piece of the puzzle left to fill in, and I'm almost happy it didn't happen then, because of what we got done there. It didn't need it. I didn't need it."

Gable also stated that he believes his run vying for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as his serious heel persona, has given WWE trust in him to be a reliable performer and possibly carry a championship in the near future.

