QT Marshall Comments On AEW Fanbase: 'I Wish Our Fans Had More Friends'

Former AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall hasn't wrestled on AEW television since August 2023, after becoming the Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination for the company. However, now that Marshall has had the opportunity to watch the product from a different perspective, he's recently shared some brutally honest words about AEW's fanbase. Speaking with Konnan on "K100," Marshall credited AEW fans for being smart and having more knowledge about the industry, but he feels many of their followers are socially awkward and wishes they had more friends.

"I believe our fanbase is much more intelligent than just the casual fan, so they do expect a higher quality, but also I was telling Disco [Inferno] while you weren't here like I think that the fanbase is just so excited to not be at WWE ... I always try to make the joke, but I'm serious, like I wish our fans just had more friends ... they're very timid, like when we go to the airports right and there's collectors there, even the collectors they just stare at you, and it's like dude just say hi, like I'm not mad at you for wanting to make money, I don't give a s**t, but don't be weird."

Despite not being on television, Marshall's most recent AEW bout was against Elijah Drago, losing to the Ukrainian star in a dark match ahead of "Blood & Guts" three weeks ago.

