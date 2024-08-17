Jade Cargill Explains What's Different About Triple H's WWE: 'They Understand Family'

Former AEW star Jade Cargill signed with WWE last September, and made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble. In just eight months she's been able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair, and pickup her first win at WrestleMania. Cargill has now opened up about what the main differences are working under Triple H as head of creative. Speaking with "Stephanie Chase," Cargill expressed her appreciation for having Triple H as a boss who understands that family time is important, and is grateful that he makes it a priority for wrestlers to make it home for holidays, birthdays or special events.

"I've never worked here before, but being under Paul and his regime he understands family, you know we're able to be home and be here for these special events, and if not we can bring our families with us ... we have lives going on, we probably spend two, three days at home, but we share ourselves with the WWE universe and I'm a very active mother. I love going to all my daughter's recitals. I love like today was her first day of school, but we have such a phenomenal head at our company that he understands that we need to be there for these pivotal moments."

Cargill also explained that WWE understands the importance of a wrestler's mental health, and the significance of wanting their family present as much as possible under Triple H's regime.

