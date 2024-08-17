WWE's Randy Orton Details Discussion With John Cena About Wrestling Each Other Again

Randy Orton and John Cena are both future WWE Hall of Famers who battled it out over and over again in a rivalry that spanned more than a decade. Following Cena announcing his impending retirement from WWE, Orton spoke about learning of his former rival's retirement plans, as well as the possibility of one more match in their iconic feud on an episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with Cody Rhodes.

Orton said he "100%" wants to step in the ring with Cena again, and that he was happy to see him in person ahead of his retirement speech at Money in the Bank.

"Toward the end of the conversation I was like, 'Hey, what do you think [about a match]?'" Orton said. "So I had no idea [Cena is retiring], for all I know, he's going to be around for as long as his body will permit him to. But of course he's got other things going, and this is my life. So hats off for him doing the Hollywood thing. If I could, I would, but I've got other priorities. That takes a lot and I don't think I have it to give. But I said, 'What do you think?' And he was like, 'Randy, you know I've never pitched anything, I always do my best with whatever they give me,' and I'm like, 'Man, that's me.'"

Orton said Cena told him he would be open to one more match if "creative came up with it."