Tommy Dreamer Assesses Likelihood Of AEW's Bryan Danielson In The WWE Hall Of Fame

For nearly 25 years, Bryan Danielson has pushed himself to the limit to prove why he is the most profound technical wrestler around. Now, the stakes have been immensely raised for Danielson to voluntarily retire next Sunday at All In, in a match dubbed "The Final Countdown: Title versus Career," when he goes up against Swerve Strickland for his AEW World Championship. With a potential second retirement hanging over Danielson, the possibility for him to be inducted into any wrestling Hall of Fame has increased, including in WWE, where he spent two decades of his career, off and on. On "Busted Open," Tommy Dreamer said he is skeptical about whether WWE and AEW can look past their differences and honor Danielson with an induction. However, it all depends on Danielson's future and where his loyalty will lie.

"Deservingly so, yes. Whole other regime? Don't know if new regime just views him as he's an AEW guy. Also, don't know if he's sticking around in AEW behind the scenes. If that is the case, then, you know, no," Dreamer said.

"Like Jeff Hardy, when he was on 'Busted Open.' They wanted Jeff to be going to the [WWE] Hall of Fame, and he was like, 'I can't do that without my brother,' and Matt was working for AEW, and they were like, 'Oh, okay.' Like, again, different regime, you don't know. If you're asking me...Bryan Danielson deserves to be in every wrestling Hall of Fame."

Ahead of his match at Wembley Stadium, Tony Khan made a special video tribute for Danielson, highlighting his career from his independent trek to his groundbreaking moments in Ring of Honor and AEW. Should the outcome be that Danielson wins against Strickland, it will be the first time he has held the AEW World Championship.

