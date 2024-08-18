Bully Ray Recalls AEW Star Being A 'Complete D**k' At An Autograph Signing

It can be argued that kayfabe doesn't exist in professional wrestling these days in the way it did prior to the infamous "Curtain Call" incident in May 1996, but there are still some wrestlers who do their best to keep it alive, whether that be on social media or in podcast appearances. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley appeared on "Notsam Wrestling" last week and spoke about the one person who he believes is doing the best job at marketing the hatred that comes their way. The "Busted Open Radio" host said that he thinks AEW's MJF is doing it almost perfectly. He said he witnessed MJF be a "complete d***" to everyone who came up to him at Rhode Island Comic Con last year.

Advertisement

"Signed, scribbled his name, the most... illegible, it's horrible," Bully Ray said. "Throws the pictures at the people, throws the pictures on the floor, takes the action figure and flings it across the room. Doesn't smile, tells them that they suck, they smell, their mother... and it works. Now, people are entertained by it, which is where I draw the line because if they're entertained by it then maybe you're not doing good enough of a job."

Bully Ray said he wants MJF to get to a point where all of the entertainment in his gimmick is gone. He said he doesn't want people to look at the AEW American Champion and say they "love to hate him." According to the Hall of Famer, if any love is involved, fans can't hate MJF "that much."

Advertisement

"I still [think] Max has the next level," he said. "I want to see Max drag someone over the guardrails and beat the s*** out of them."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.