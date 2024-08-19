WWE Legend Booker T Shares Some Advice For NXTNA Star Joe Hendry

Ethan Page didn't even have to say TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry's name for him to appear on "the August 13 edition of WWE NXT." Now, the Scottish sensation is set to take part in a number one contender's match for Page's NXT Championship. On an episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T said he is a fan of Hendry, noting that his personality has established a connection with the crowd. When asked if he had any advice for the TNA and "NXT" star, the Hall of Famer said he doesn't think Hendry needs to do anything different.

Advertisement

"He just needs to stay consistent," he said. "I was talking to Elias back when he was in WWE and I told Elias, I said, 'Man, concentrate on your music a little bit more. Really lean into your music. Your wrestling is gonna be there... You can become a dual athlete...' I'm thinking about what's next for Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry has a hell of a future in this business, but parlaying his success in this business to what he's going to do next. That would be the best advice I could give him, because the sand in the hour glass goes quick. I'm talking about here today and gone tomorrow."

Booker T said that Hendry is a great opponent for "All Ego" Page. He said that fans go crazy every time Hendry's name is said and he appears. He said he hasn't seen enough of what Hendry can do in the ring, but he's the perfect babyface for Page to work with right now.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.