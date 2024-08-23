Eric Bischoff Describes Former WCW Star As 'His Own Worst Enemy'

The legendary Four Horsemen stable had many different members after Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard first put together the faction. However, some members, like Paul Roma, weren't too well received by fans, and according to one of Eric Bischoff's listeners, another star of Roma's generation, Terry Taylor, would have been an even worse pick.

During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff addressed the fan speculation and opened up on his relationship with Taylor, admitting that while it was "weird," he had respect for the veteran's instinct.

"He had a great experience and he was around people and he was very active in an important era: the evolution of the product, even as we see it today," he said.

Taylor notably captured several championship titles across his career and ended up being a road agent, trainer, interviewer, and the director of talent relations for TNA between 2003 and 2011, making him very knowledgeable in his field.

"There is a tremendous value in Terry; probably even more so now than ever," Bischoff added. Despite this, Bischoff still pointed out Taylor's worst flaw. "He was his own worst enemy (...) And because of that, Terry never really reached the level of success that he was quite capable of achieving."

Bischoff also pointed out that the veteran had many other qualities like a great look, ring psychology, believable wrestling, and great promo skills. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed there was always something missing from Taylor that prevented him from being a part of the Horsemen in a way that the audience would've likely accepted.

