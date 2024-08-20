WWE's Tiffany Stratton Says A Feud With This Raw Star Would Be 'Totes Adorbs'

Tiffany Stratton is currently in the right position to skyrocket herself to the top of the women's division, as the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. While fans nearly got a taste of "Tiffy Time" during SummerSlam, Stratton still has her eyes set on bigger things, and in a recent appearance at "Fanatics Fest NYC," she set her sights on one of the biggest stars in WWE today. Fans were allowed to shout questions to Stratton and the "UpUpDownDown" hosts in attendance, and one asked who she'd like to have a feud with next. "Who would I like to feud with? Rhea Ripley. I think that'd be so cool, so fun, totes adorbs," Stratton said.

Advertisement

Currently, it seems like Stratton is more likely to go after the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by Nia Jax, partially due to the fact that she's signed to "WWE SmackDown" instead of "WWE Raw," where Ripley currently is. On top of that, Ripley is still in a heated feud with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. However, Stratton's recent alliance with Jax complicates her path to potential glory.

With that in mind, it appears the two women likely won't clash anytime soon, unless Stratton holds onto the briefcase, and cashes in the night that Ripley wins back the Women's World Championship. Either way, it's almost a given that the two will ultimately battle, as a match between Ripley and Stratton would be a fresh pairing between one of the current titans of the women's division and a potential successor to that throne.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "UpUpDownDown," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.