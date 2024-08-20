Mark Henry Points To Indicator WWE Has 'Turned The Corner' With This Star

Since stepping away from active competition, Mark Henry has been carefully watching the wrestling industry, and the development of many of today's biggest stars. While Liv Morgan has been a fan favorite for quite some time, according to the "World's Strongest Man" on "Busted Open Radio," she's become far more compelling across her storyline with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Henry compared the fan reaction to Morgan a year ago, and noted that the audience cares about her at this stage. "That's when you know that you've turned the corner: when the fans are in approval or disapproval; when they're quiet, when they're neutral? That mean they don't give a damn. They don't care if you do or you don't," he said. A few weeks ago, shortly after Ripley returned, Morgan cut a teary eyed promo that got a lot of attention, and according to Henry this set up the SummerSlam switch. "Then all of a sudden, then you get the champ, the big switch at SummerSlam: everybody gives a damn. It blew up on social media."

Morgan has since been causing a lot of buzz online, especially when she appeared on television with skimpy shorts. Due to all this buzz, Henry believes she's more over than ever. "So now, this is — as Rip Rodgers would say — 'You're over. You're big time, now.' She's over. The people care and you can see that at Fanatics [Fest]," the veteran pointed out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.