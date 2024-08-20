WWE Releases Supercut Of Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan's 'Love Story'

Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan have taken fans on a wild ride with their "love story" that started back in April, when the champion decided the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" meant taking everything from Rhea Ripley — including Mysterio. Now, for fans who need a refresher on the angle, WWE has released a supercut of Mysterio's segments with Morgan on YouTube. The video begins with Morgan and Mysterio's kiss after Morgan retained her championship over Ripley at SummerSlam, cementing Mysterio's split with Mami. The video cuts to the first segment involving the pair on "WWE Raw" on April 22, with Mysterio trash-talking Ricochet backstage. Mysterio turns around and Morgan is just there, staring at him.

The over 40-minute video shows all the highlights of the storyline since then, including when Mysterio accidentally helped Morgan win the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at King & Queen of the Ring and when Morgan first kissed Mysterio on "Raw," as well as the hotel room key incident that Carlito called "cool." The supercut also shows Ripley's return from injury on July 8 following Mysterio's win over his father, Rey Mysterio, where Morgan helped get him the victory by distracting the referee, and Morgan destroying Judgment Day's clubhouse on the July 29 edition of "Raw." It ends with a clip from the most recent episode of "Raw" on August 12, when Morgan saved Mysterio when Ripley and Damian Priest went after the "new" Judgment Day. The pair sought to beat down not only Mysterio, but Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as well.

Morgan and Ripley will face off again, but this time, they won't be doing it alone. Priest and Mysterio will be by their sides in a mixed tag team match at WWE's Bash in Berlin on August 31.