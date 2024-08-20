Video: AEW's The Acclaimed Accuse FTR Of 'Politicking' Their Way To The Top

This weekend during AEW All In 2024, The Young Bucks will put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line in a three-way match against both FTR and The Acclaimed. However, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are not happy with the final decision, and in a promo post-"AEW Collision," the two made their dissatisfaction very clear.

Caster stepped up first, accusing FTR of trying to prove they were better, ruining their title shot last Wednesday, and again failing to defeat them on "Collision." "What does that prove, huh? You think you're a big tough guy? You think you're a big, old-school wrestler — what's more old school than politicking your way to the top? I guess nothing," Caster said.

EXCLUSIVE: The Acclaimed @Bowens_Official & @PlatinumMax are dead set on capturing the #AEW World Tag Team Titles for a 2nd time at #AEWAllInLondon at @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/qSpzd6Dwxg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

He then claimed he has no respect left for either Harwood or Wheeler, and slammed them for allegedly not doing things by the book. "Eight-star FTR — however many stars you got — I got two nuts right here, and that's all I gotta say about that, and that's a mic drop." Bowens then chimed in, similarly claiming that FTR did everything they could to cut the line, but still failed to come up with a victory. "We finish it with you, we finish it with the Young Bucks, and we're taking back the AEW Tag Team Championship," Caster said. "We told you it was time to nut up or shut up, and you couldn't beat us, so shut the f**k up! We will see you at All In."

