Video: AEW's Young Bucks Share Promo Package For All In 2024

AEW All In 2024 is only days away, and it's already shaping up to be a stacked show. This will be the second time the promotion hosts the event in London after its record-setting All In 2023 show, and expectations are high for what could be delivered this year. To continue riding the wave of anticipation, Matt Jackson shared a short video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he recounted the lengths he and his brother, Nick Jackson, went to make the first All In happen and realizing their dream again last year.

"In 2018, we created a platform for what my brother and I believe pro wrestling could be, and that was All In. Five years later at All In London, over 80,000 fans came from across the globe to Wembley Stadium to share the dream that we started. Simply put: we changed the world. You're welcome," Matt said.

The Young Bucks will face a major challenge at the pay-per-view, as they'll defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a three-way tag-team match against FTR and The Acclaimed. Both FTR and The Acclaimed have won the championships before, meaning the four men will likely give it their all to add their names to the title records yet again. If FTR ends up coming out on top, they'll share a record-setting third reign in total with the Bucks. Meanwhile, if the Acclaimed pull off a victory, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will hold the titles for a second time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Young Bucks and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.