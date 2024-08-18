FTR & Acclaimed To Both Challenge For AEW Tag Titles At Wembley After Time Limit Draw

The AEW World Tag Team Championship match at All In 2024 will be contested between two teams rather than three after the No. 1 contender's match between FTR and The Acclaimed on this week's "AEW Collision" ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. The teams began to brawl when the match ended, and Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that AEW CEO Tony Khan had declared the Wembley Stadium match a three-way as the show went off the air.

The Acclaimed have been feuding with both FTR and tag team champions The Young Bucks for some time now, having earned a championship match back in June by defeating the Bucks in a tag title eliminator. Their title shot on the August 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was interrupted by FTR, however, and ended in disqualification, leading to Saturday's No. 1 contender's match.

The draw result also means The Acclaimed stay undefeated against FTR, as they also own a win over Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from December 2022, shortly after The Acclaimed began their first (and thus far only) reign as AEW tag champs. Meanwhile, the Bucks and FTR renew hostilities in a years-long feud that has seen each team rack up two wins over the other, all in championship matches — the most recent saw the Bucks beat FTR to win the titles for a record-breaking third time (FTR is the only other team with two reigns); the one before that was one year ago at All In 2023.

