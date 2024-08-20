Video: Scarlett Suggests Karrion Kross' Work Is Done With The New Day

During last night's "WWE Raw," Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain took on The New Day and Odyssey Jones, but unfortunately for The Final Testament, they came up short against the combination of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Jones. For months, Kross has been pushing hard to sow division among Woods and Kingston, and naturally, after a loss, the star felt like he failed. In a backstage promo, Kross was seen with Scarlett, where he suggested that he could steal a van — and because he knows where Woods lives — he could crash the van straight through Woods' living room. However, Scarlett instead suggested that they leave The New Day alone.

"I mean, think about it?" Scarlett urged. "You've beaten a former King of the Ring. You've beaten a former World Champion? AOP has beaten one of the greatest tag team championship groups of all time?" She then compared Kross to a parasite, and explained to him that he's already laid eggs in their head, and they should just let it rot. "Things aren't going to turn out the way they think they are. You've already won," Scarlett claimed. "Everything you touch dies in time, so just ... Let it happen the way it's supposed to."

Despite picking up the victory on "Raw," there were clearly visible cracks in The New Day during the match. Before the contest, there was notable tension between Woods and Kingston because of Jones being brought in, however, things seemed to take a turn for the worse later. Instead of tagging Woods in to get the victory, Kingston went for Jones, leaving Woods stunned. Because of this, there might be far more issues in the faction that Scarlett quickly picked up on. But, like she suggested, only time will tell.

