WWE Star Randy Orton Addresses The GOAT Conversation

After nearly 25 years in the wrestling business, many fans and pundits alike might consider Randy Orton to be one of the greatest performers to ever step inside the squared circle. However, the 14-time World Champion views the "GOAT" conversation of professional wrestling much differently than others. Speaking with Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Orton explained that he doesn't believe in there being a single "GOAT" in the wrestling world, and much prefers other concepts such as providing a Mount Rushmore or listing a top ten to measure the topic.

"I don't think that there is a GOAT. I like the Mount Rushmore, I like who's your Mount Rushmore. I like who's your top five, top ten, even top twenty, but the GOAT, I don't think he exists. Now, for each individual fan who's just as much part of the show as we are, they have their own perspective, and it's subjective to how they feel, what that talent makes them feel. So I think that there's 100 GOAT's. There's 150, 250 GOAT's. I don't think there's a GOAT. Yeah, I'm sorry. In professional wrestling, there's not a GOAT."

"The Viper" did reveal that he would consider his own father "Cowboy" Bob Orton as one of the greatest of all time, as he believes he was one of the best sellers in wrestling, and feels that if a performer can sell better than everybody, they should be considered a "GOAT" in their own right.

