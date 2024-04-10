Triple H Makes A Strong Case For Roman Reigns As The G.O.A.T

WWE CCO Triple H has made the case for Roman Reigns to be declared the greatest of all-time.

In the post WrestleMania 40 press conference, Triple H praised Reigns following The Bloodline member's loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and explained why he thinks Reigns is one of the greats in the business.

"There's a lot of banter about the greatest of all time. You could make arguments for a lot of people, and there's a lot metrics you can measure that by or opinions, or whatever that is. If he is not the [greatest of all-time], he's one of, absolutely, for certain, the greatest of all-time," said the Hall of Famer.

Triple H listed the adversities that the former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion had to overcome in his career, while also praising his run as "The Tribal Chief."

"To do what he has done, to overcome all the things in his career and the positioning, and the stuff that he had to get through and hung in there to get where he needed to be, to deal with his physical issues and health issues, to overcome [them], and the pandemic, to overcome [it] ... everything that he has to deal with on the way here. And then to go out there and put on a run nobody has ever put on before, a run of epic, epic moments, epic storytelling. I see the word 'cinema' thrown around a lot, but it really is," said Triple H.

He thinks that Reigns has changed the pro wrestling industry on-screen and behind the scenes, which he believes only a few have managed to do in the business. He added that "The Tribal Chief" ended one chapter of the story in his feud with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and teased that the next story Reigns will tell in WWE will "blow people's minds."

"Can't tell you how much respect I have for Roman Reigns," Triple H concluded.